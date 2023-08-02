FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday, Fort Wayne Community Schools students going into middle school and high school were guided through the changes the upcoming year will bring.

Transition Day is designed to help incoming sixth-graders and ninth-graders adjust to new stages in their education. Students and their parents had the chance to learn the rules of the new school, find their lockers, walk through their schedule and practice other school routines, such as navigating the lunch line and start building relationships with teachers and administrators, FWCS said in a release.

For little ones, kindergarten conferences took place Tuesday. East Allen County Schools and FWCS also partner with United Way of Allen County for Kindergarten Countdown each year.

The new school year at FWCS starts Aug. 10.