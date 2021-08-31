NE Indiana transgender teen loses appeal over gender on birth record

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has rejected a request to change a transgender teen’s birth certificate to male from female.

In a 2-1 opinion, the court affirmed a decision by a judge in Allen County, who said there was insufficient evidence that a gender change on the certificate was in the teen’s best interest. The appeal was filed by the teen’s mother after a name change was the only approved switch. The parents were also in favor of changing the gender marker.

In dissent, Judge Terry Crone says the mother submitted letters from a doctor and a mental health counselor. Crone says the parents know what’s in their child’s best interests.