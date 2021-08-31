NE Indiana transgender teen loses appeal over gender on birth record

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has rejected a request to change a transgender teen’s birth certificate to male from female.
In a 2-1 opinion, the court affirmed a decision by a judge in Allen County, who said there was insufficient evidence that a gender change on the certificate was in the teen’s best interest. The appeal was filed by the teen’s mother after a name change was the only approved switch. The parents were also in favor of changing the gender marker.
In dissent, Judge Terry Crone says the mother submitted letters from a doctor and a mental health counselor. Crone says the parents know what’s in their child’s best interests.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.