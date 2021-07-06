Train in need of repair to block crossings in New Haven Tuesday night

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Rail crossings across New Haven will be blocked Tuesday evening, Norfolk Southern has warned.

The railroad notified New Haven dispatchers that a train with a defective part was coming into its rail yard for repair.

In a Facebook post, the city of New Haven said most crossings in New Haven will be blocked for at least an hour. It’s not clear when the train will arrive.

The post said motorists should use Maplecrest Road or Interstate 469 to detour around the blocked crossings.

Earlier this year, the city of New Haven said it was “working towards a solution” with Norfolk Southern amid a spike in reports of trains blocking crossings in the city. Mayor Steve McMichael and Norfolk Southern representatives were said to be communicating about network operation issues, and “local, county, state, and federal partners” were working to find a “possible solution” to avoid blocked crossings.