Train hits truck, kills driver in Wabash County

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man is dead after his truck was hit by a train in Wabash County Friday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m., emergency crews were sent to C.R. 500 S near S.R. 15, five minutes south of Wabash, on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation reports that David Tomson, 73, of Urbana was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on C.R. 500 S and failed to yield to a northbound Norfolk and Southern train while attempting to cross the railroad tracks. The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the train hit the driver’s side of the truck.

Tomson was pronounced dead at the scene by Wabash County Coroner Ken Brown.

ISP said the railroad crossing has a yield sign and railroad crossing signs. However, it doesn’t have crossing arms or warning lights.