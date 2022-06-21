DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A train struck a delivery van that was stuck on the tracks early Tuesday morning in DeKalb County.

The van was heading south on County Road 59 just after 2 a.m. according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department when the driver turned right based on GPS directions he was following. The delivery van ended up stuck on some railroad tracks. The driver got out of the van and called 911. A short time later a train hit the van.

There were no injuries and Norfolk Southern checked the track to make sure it wasn’t damaged. The delivery van was totaled.