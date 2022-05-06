FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A train derailed in southwest Allen County Friday.
The incident happened near Winters Road west of Aboite Road, just northeast of Roanoke.
Several cars could be seen tipped on their side off the Norfolk Southern tracks.
It’s not known how the cars derailed.
- Train derails outside Roanoke
