AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A train has derailed just outside Auburn, WANE 15 has learned.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a CSX train derailed in the area of C.R. 25 and C.R. 46A, just southeast of Auburn.

It was not immediately known how bad the derailment is, but no injuries were reported.

Nearby C.R. 31 and C.R. 29 are blocked.

