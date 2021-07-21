Train at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo derails; 1 passenger checked by medics

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The miniature train at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo derailed Thursday afternoon.

The popular ride jumped the tracks with guests aboard.

Zoo spokesperson Bonnie Kemp said all of the riders immediately said they were OK, and all either walked or were moved back to the train station by zoo staff. One guest asked for medical attention later, and an ambulance was called out, Kemp said.

It’s not clear how many riders were on the train at the time. The zoo did not say what caused the train to derail.

The Z.O.&O. train pulls passenger cars through the zoo’s Indiana Family Farm and by Shoaff Lake. The train is a scaled replica of an original 1863 C. P. Huntington locomotive, according to the zoo’s website.