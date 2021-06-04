Trailer stolen from Spencerville Covered Bridge found

SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The trailer stolen from the Spencerville Covered Bridge construction site has been found, according to the Coordinator of Spencerville bridge repair/funding/community outreach, Kelly Lynch.

Lynch said that the trailer was found Thursday evening inside an abandoned building on Nuttman Avenue, but the nearly $25,000 worth of tools inside the trailer had been taken out. She said that someone who was cleaning the building found the trailer.

Police are still looking for the tools and new plaque for the bridge that were stolen on May 28.

The construction crew noticed the trailer was missing when they arrived for work on May 28. The new plaque was also gone.

“The sign for the bridge would be nice to have back so we won’t have to replace that,” said Steve Lang, the superintendent for the Spencerville Covered Bridge. “The tools and stuff like that, lot of them were my personal tools that I brought in to do this job, it would be nice to have my tools back. The company is taking a big hit on this.”

R.G. Zachrich Construction out of Defiance, Ohio, started the project on Jan. 4 and worked during the colder months with the goal of completing the project on May 15. According to Lang, there has been a few setbacks because of the winter and now with the materials being stolen, the project completion date will be delayed again.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department has opened an investigation. Sheriff David Cserep told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that the theft happened around 3:30 a.m. on May 28.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the DeKalb County Sheriff Office at 260-925-3365.