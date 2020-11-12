Trail usage in Fort Wayne reached all-time high in October

A stretch of the Pufferbelly Trail south of Till Road is shown Nov. 11, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne trail system was a popular destination last month.

The city of Fort Wayne said Thursday that trail counts reached an all-time high in October, with 58,752 users for the month. The previous high count for October was in 2016 with 54,187.

Trail users are tracked with 14 infrared trail counters around the trails.

“I’m encouraged that so many people are enjoying our trails, especially during this pandemic when options for entertainment are so limited,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “We’re committed to providing safe connectivity as one of many quality of life amenities that will make our community healthier.”

Greenways and Trails Manager Dawn Ritchie said the high trail usage is expected to continue into the winter.

Here are some important guidelines to remember when using the city’s trails: