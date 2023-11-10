FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A native prairie, a pond, and walking paths can now be accessed from a trail in southwest Fort Wayne.

A trail that runs along Homestead Road south of Liberty Mills Road now connects with Stillwater Hospice according to a press release from Fort Wayne Trails. A ribbon cutting for the connection will be held Monday.

“We’re thrilled that we could partner with Stillwater Hospice to help make our trail system even better with this true example of a public-private partnership. Stillwater Hospice invested time, money, and a great deal of care to create this wonderful amenity for their clients to enjoy, and we’re grateful that they’re also willing to let our trail users enjoy this peaceful and serene place, allowing them to reconnect with nature,” said Dawn Ritchie, Greenways Manager for the City of Fort Wayne.