Trail Buddies continues summer fun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the past five summers, YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne has given everyone the chance to enjoy Fort Wayne’s trails.

Trail Buddies gives people who can’t pedal a bike the chance to go for a ride in the fresh air. The program is free to those individuals. rained volunteers pedal adults and children who weigh 50 to 250 pounds on specialized wheelchair bicycles called The DUET.

Since the program began in 2017, the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne said it has given over 420 rides for participants to enjoy the trails through the Trail Buddies Bike Program.

Trail Buddies will be offered at the Jorgensen Family YMCA at 10313 Aboite Center Rd and the Parkview Family YMCA at 10001 Dawsons Creek Blvd.

