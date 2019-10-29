Trail bridge installed over State Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of State Boulevard was closed Tuesday morning while a crew installed a trail bridge over the thoroughfare.

Just after 9 a.m., a crane hoisted the Pufferbelly Trail Bridge into place over State Boulevard, between Wells and Clinton streets. The effort was part of the State Boulevard straightening project underway in the area.

The Pufferbelly Trail runs in sections throughout Fort Wayne. It will eventually extend from the northern edge of Allen County south to the Rivergreenway in downtown Fort Wayne. Ultimately, the Pufferbelly Trail will be part of an 80-mile-long connection from Pokagon State Park in Angola to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton.

State Boulevard was closed to traffic during the project, and vehicles were detoured. It was reopened around 11 a.m.