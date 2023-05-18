FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kids and their parents are going on an educational adventure Thursday at a Fort Wayne park.

The Born Learning Trail at Hamilton Park has activities to engage kids and educate them at the same time. Organizers said interactive signs along the trail offer instructions in both English and Spanish.

The Born Learning Trail is a campaign that helps parents, caregivers and communities create quality early learning opportunities for young children, organizers said. Women United, an affinity group of United Way of Allen County, is a group that helps prepare kids for kindergarten with a larger goal of improving the quality of life for children in Allen County.

The event is from 11 a.m. 1:30 p.m. The first installment of the Born Learning Trail was at McMillen Park in November 2020.