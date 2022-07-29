MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A 9-year-old boy with autism was pulled safely from a Marion river Thursday night.

It was just after 6 p.m. when Marion Police were summoned to Ballard Field off East 3rd Street on a report of a 9-year-old who was drowning in the Mississinewa River.

At the scene, bystanders directed Officer Nicholas McPike to the child, who was struggling in the water 20 yards from the shore. As McPike made his way to the boy, he went under water, according to a report.

Grant County Sheriff’s deputy Jalen Ward also entered the water, the report said.

McPike pulled the child up out of the water and he and Ward brought the boy to shore. The child was checked out by medics and appeared “in good health” and was not hospitalized.

The report said the boy had autism and was nonverbal.

“Thanks to the quick actions of Officer McPike and Deputy Ward a tragedy was averted,” the report said.