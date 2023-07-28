WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Motorists traveling along U.S. 30 in Whitley County can expect 20 minute long stoppages at the intersection with State Road 205 in the evening of July 29 into the morning of July 30.

The stoppages are taking place so crews with Indiana Michigan Power can install electric wire in the area.

The stoppages can last for no longer than 20 minutes at a time. If multiple stoppages are necessary there will be 20 minutes between each one.

INDOT asks drivers to pay attention and obey all signage, pilot vehicles and law enforcement who are helping facilitate these stoppages.

All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.