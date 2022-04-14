FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The school zone crossing where three students have been struck by passing vehicles is set for a safety improvement.

The crosswalk on State Boulevard at Busche Drive is shown Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The city of Fort Wayne said Thursday a “conceptual plan” calls for signalized intersection at Arrowwood and Busche drives and East State Boulevard, outside Blackhawk Middle School. City Traffic Engineer said the city was currently designing improvements for the area.

A traffic signal is expected to be installed in 2023, he added.

Three Blackhawk Middle School students have been struck by vehicles while crossing East State Boulevard at the intersection.

The first incident happened in December 2020. That student suffered a broken leg and foot.

A year later, in December 2021, a boy was struck by a vehicle while crossing East State Boulevard on the way to school. He suffered two broken legs and other injuries and nearly died.

Finally, last month, a third student was hit in the intersection as she was walking to school. That student – a girl – was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

After the most recent accident, a change.org petition was launched, calling for calling for traffic lights and flashing school zone signage in the area. As of Thursday, it had nearly 600 signatures.