ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers navigating construction on I-469, prepare for the traffic patterns to change.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced crews will be switching traffic on eastbound I-469 from the inside lanes to the outside lanes beginning Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Drivers can expect delays in the area, INDOT said, including on the northbound I-69 ramp to eastbound I-469 and the southbound I-69 ramp to eastbound I-469.

The switch is needed for crews to continue the bridge deck overlay over Clinton Street, INDOT said. Drivers are encouraged to find a different route to avoid the traffic.

Traffic pattern changing on I-469 (Indiana Department of Transportation)

The highway construction is expected to wrap up for this year in December and resume in March 2024, INDOT said.