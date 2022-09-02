FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and firefighters responded to a report of a child hit by a car near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue Friday night.

According to police at the scene, the child was taken to a hospital, but the belief is that the child is not severely harmed.

Police plan to stay at the scene until the hospital confirms the child’s condition. Traffic will be rerouted south onto Fulton Street until then.

WANE 15 will provide updates as the situation unfolds.