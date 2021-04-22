Traffic diverted off of SB I-69 near Gas City following crash that injured 3

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic is being diverted off of southbound I-69 near Gas City as emergency crews respond to a crash in the area that injured three people.

Indiana State Police Public Information Officer for the Peru District Sgt. Tony Slocum Tweeted saying that “Troopers are working a personal injury crash on southbound I-69 near the 259 mile marker.”

@IndStatePolice Troopers are working a personal injury crash on southbound I-69 near the 259 mile marker. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate near the crash, then immediately back on. There is a substantial traffic back up in the area, seek an alternate route of travel. — Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) April 22, 2021

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation cameras, southbound lanes are blocked off.

Sgt. Slocum tweeted saying traffic is being diverted off of I-69 and then immediately back on.

Google Traffic shows that traffic is backed up. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Photo courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

An image taken from an INDOT video camera shows an ambulance and several other vehicles, including a semi at the crash site.

Sgt. Slocum told WANE 15 that four vehicles were involved in the crash and at least three people are injured.

It is unclear how long traffic will be impacted. Police said clean up has begun.

WANE 15 is working to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.