Traffic delayed on Sherman Blvd following fire in area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers are advised to avoid a stretch of Sherman Boulevard near Bloomingdale Park following a structure fire in the area.

Just after 6 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 600 block of 3rd Street on reports of a fire, according to dispatch.

Google Traffic reports that traffic has slowed northbound and southbound on Sherman Boulevard near the location.

Officials on the scene told a WANE 15 photographer that a detached storage unit caught on fire.

View of the fire.

No one was injured but what caused the fire is still under investigation.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing.