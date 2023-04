WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is warning drivers to avoid the area of US and County Road 8 in Williams County Friday after three commercial vehicles crashed.

The Defiance Post of the state patrol began investigating a crash with injuries on US 6 and CR 8 sometime before 11:30 a.m.

Troopers at the scene reported all lanes of travel are now restricted on US 6 and CR 8.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is setting up detour signs at SR 576, police said.