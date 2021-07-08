Traffic flowing on Interstate 69 after crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash shut down a portion of northbound Interstate 69 in Fort Wayne Thursday morning. The interstate has since reopened.

Fort Wayne Police and medics were called around 10:30 a.m. to the 304 milemarker, a mile south of the Illinois Road/S.R. 14 interchange, on a report of a crash with injuries.

Traffic was being diverted off the interstate at the Jefferson Boulevard/U.S. 24 interchange and the Airport Expressway interchange.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

By 11:45 a.m., traffic was flowing again.

