(WANE) – Traffic is backed up on US 30 after a camper and a semitruck crashed Thursday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of County Line Road.

Investigators confirmed to WANE 15 there were no reported injuries.

WANE 15’s traffic tracker shows there is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the interstate. It’s not clear when the road will open back up.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to learn more.