FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash at the intersection of Lafayette and East Main streets has caused traffic in that area of downtown Fort Wayne.

Dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 there were no reported injuries in the crash between two SUVs.

Traffic is down to one lane while the scene is cleaned up. It is not clear when traffic will flow smoothly again.

