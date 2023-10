FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The highway may not be the best route to take Thursday morning for drivers in northeast Fort Wayne.

Dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 multiple vehicles crashed on Interstate 469 near Maplecrest Road, and said no one was injured.

A traffic camera provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation shows traffic was backed up on the highway in that area starting sometime before 8 a.m.

Traffic at a standstill I-469 near Maplecrest (INDOT Traffic Camera)

It’s unclear when the road will clear up.