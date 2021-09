Traffic is backed up along westbound U.S. 30 near the U.S. 33 interchange Wednesday morning.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Westbound lanes of U.S. 30 are currently closed near Sweetwater at the U.S. 33 interchange on Wednesday morning.

According to the Fort Wayne police activity log, an accident was reported near the interchange just after 4:30 a.m. Dispatch told WANE 15 that fire crews are on the scene for cleanup.

It is unknown what caused the accident or how long it will take to reopen westbound lanes of U.S. 30.

WANE 15 has dispatched a crew to gather additional information.