FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southbound lanes of Coliseum Boulevard are closed to traffic as the result of a fatal crash according to Fort Wayne police.

The crash took place before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Lake Avenue. It’s not known how many vehicles were involved. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.