FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A stretch of southbound I-469 in Allen County is closed as the result of one or more crashes.

According to dispatchers, motorists are being diverted off at SR 37. Google maps indicates there are two crashes located north of the U.S. 30 interchange.

There’s no word on whether the crashes involved injuries. WANE 15 has a crew on the way to the scene and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.