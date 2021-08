COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash along U.S. 30 in Columbia City has closed the highway in both directions.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Monday in a westbound lane near the intersection of U.S. 30 and State Road 205, by Parkview Whitley Hospital.

Police have closed both east and westbound traffic.

Numerous emergency vehicles could be seen at the scene. A medical helicopter was in the roadway.

Details have not been released. It’s not clear how many vehicles are involved.