FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Expect slowdowns on I-469 northbound past the S.R. 37 exit as crews are addressing a rollover crash involving a semi.

The right lane is shut down on northbound I-469 at the 26.2 mile marker as crews address the crash. The driver did not suffer any injuries.

The rolled over semi is carrying pigs. It is unknown if any are injured or are dead.

It is unknown how long it will take to reopen all northbound lanes of I-469.