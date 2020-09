FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday morning, crews began to install the sign for Trader Joe’s.

In May, a permit was issued for a sign saying: Trader Joe’s. The application was filed with the city’s Department of Planning Services and approved for an address that matches Jefferson Pointe.

Work has been taking place between DeBrand Find Chocolates and Panera Bread.

It is unclear when the store will open. A date is not posted on the Trader Joe’s website.