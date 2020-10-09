Trader Joe’s is ready to welcome customers Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved grocery store chain opens the third Indiana store in Fort Wayne on Friday at the Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center.

A short ribbon cutting ceremony will happen just before 8 a.m. when the doors open. The 13,500 square foot store has artwork inside that features some of Fort Wayne’s landmarks and attractions like the Martin Luther King Bridge, Fort Wayne River Front, and Lakeside Park Rose Garden.

Excited customers spent all night camping out and anticipating the grand opening. The first 500 customers receive a reusable Indiana bag. The new store is located at 4110 W. Jefferson Blvd. Hours are 8 a.m.- 9 a.m. daily.

Trader Joe’s is a chain of neighborhood grocery stores committed to providing customers outstanding value – the best quality products at the best everyday prices – and a welcoming, rewarding shopping experience. From unique foods and beverages you won’t find anywhere else, to daily staples such as eggs, milk, and 19¢ bananas, Trader Joe’s stores carry a selection of domestic and imported products that have all been approved by a Trader Joe’s tasting panel. Trader Joe’s began in 1967 in the Los Angeles area, and has since expanded to more than 500 stores, in 42 states and Washington, D.C.