Tractor driver ejected, critically hurt in crash with car

A Waterloo man was critically hurt after a car rear ended the tractor he was driving Monday night.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on County Road 27 near County Road 18. That’s between Waterloo and Ashley.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Cody Wickerham, 25, was driving a 1960 John Deere 630 tractor on the road when a car crashed into the back of it.

Wickerham was thrown from the tractor. Medics responded and took him to a hospital in critical condition.

The 20-year-old man driving the car complained about facial pain, but he was in good condition.

Police said the tractor did not have any lights on when the crash happened. It’s not clear how fast the car was driving, or what other factors might have played a role.

Both the car and the tractor were totaled in the crash.

No other details were immediately available.