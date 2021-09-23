TRAA names new executive director

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA) has a new executive director.

In a board meeting Thursday afternoon, Joel Benz was named the new director. Benz is an Indiana native and started his journey to this position in July when it had opened up.

Once he officially steps into the role, Benz wants the community to continue to feel safe and comfortable when calling for an ambulance.

“Being a paramedic you have an opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life, almost on a nightly bases when you work or a daily bases. This is kind of the support role to those folks that show up – the back end of it – to make sure the billing gets done. And making sure what when you make those calls that somebody shows up,” Benz said.

This announcement comes just weeks after Garry Booher moved up his retirement to Oct. 1 as TRAA struggles to meet demand.