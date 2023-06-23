FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The tapestry of Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA) has been woven with furious disparity since COVID-19 complicated its operations.

The ambulance provider initially ran out of funding and had inadequate staffing, to which Fort Wayne’s City Council offered financial aid.

Financial aid that was somewhat conditional on County Commissioners also chipping in what the city deemed to be the county’s fair share.

Allen County Commissioners fired back with a request for TRAA to change how they operate before they would invest in what they thought was a dying system.

But in the middle of the storm between the city and county trying to find common ground to fund a service that is literally as important as life and death, Joel Benz, TRAA’s executive director, and his team have started to steady the ship with a fraction of the help they thought they would need.

“I think we’ve gotten to a point where we have started to stabilize the ship, you know as before we were sinking,” Benz said.

To bring that stabilization, Benz and his team have gotten smart with their resources.

One way TRAA has cut costs is by changing billing companies.

“There are some encouraging signs, we have been able to increase our revenue by working with our billing company,” Benz said.

Increased staffing has also allowed TRAA to increase revenue.

“As we increase our staffing we are able to do more of the non-emergent runs which increases our revenue,” Benz said.

TRAA’s Earn to Learn program has helped, and Benz said that a recent hiring process saw 20 candidates apply for just 10 spots. They are still about 20 full-time employees short of where they want to end up.

Between those two things and TRAA’s LifeCare program, which helps reduce the cost of ambulance runs for those who pay a membership fee, TRAA is trending in the right direction.

“We projected a loss of almost 1.5 million by this point in the year, and we’re only at an operating loss of about $200 thousand year to date,” Benz said.

And if those measures have helped begin the process of “stabilizing the ship,” then new measures for Medicaid reimbursements could be the wind in the sails of the ship that could get TRAA operating in the positives.

“Those are encouraging numbers, but obviously we’re not totally out of the woods yet until we see Medicaid reimbursement increase,” Benz said.

House Bill 1112 will go into effect on July 1, which will raise the amount of money TRAA will collect from Medicaid.

However the amount, due to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services payment cycle, TRAA will have to wait before receiving that money.

“That’s going to be a big piece, although we really won’t see any increase… they’ll do it retroactively,” Benz said. “It may be several months before we really see anything.”

While Benz wants to be very clear that TRAA isn’t out of the woods yet, he did say that he’s encouraged by the progress he and his board have made.