FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The job market is a competitive place.

It’s something that the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA) is coming to terms with more with each passing day.

“It feels like two steps forward and one step back,” said TRAA Executive Director Joel Benz.

The two steps forward represent an uptick in the organization’s finances, on Thursday they presented their 2024 budget.

While unlike most budgets it plans for TRAA to operate at a negative, it’s a much smaller loss than TRAA was facing down just a year ago.

“Last year we budgeted for a huge loss and had a minimal loss,” Benz said.

To support TRAA, Fort Wayne City Council allocated 3 million dollars to cover their losses and get them into the black.

The one step back is TRAA’s growing fight to retain and attract EMTs and EMS staff as newly founded fire territories employ competitive hiring practices.

“The fire territories are actually tax-funded and we are not,” Benz said. “they have substantially more dollars available so they are going to pay their folks quite a premium compared to what we are able to offer.”

According to Benz, local fire territories are offering up to $15,000 more with greater benefits.

“They also get a retirement bonus called PERF, the pension fund, and their run volume is substantially less than what our folks have on a daily basis,” Benz said.

Playing against a stacked deck, a look at the 2024 TRAA budget reveals that Benz and his board are doing what they can, with the limited resources they have.

A look at their budget which is already lean and in the red reveals that they have increased their spending on personnel by nearly $800,000.

“The cost for wages is substantial pressure and we did a little bit to address it today but we need to do a lot more,” Benz said.

As Benz and the TRAA board face piling odds with slow but sure progress, they’re also doing what they can to trim the budget in other areas.

At Thursday’s meeting, they discussed several measures, including bringing the organization’s billing in-house, to avoid using a more expensive billing service.

Benz and the board also continue to search for ways to inject new blood into their workforce via learning options and on the job experience.