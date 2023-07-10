FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two of the defining factors of an ambulance are the lights and sirens.

From being a child enamored by the ruckus to an adult being mindful to get out of the way, it’s baked into our understanding of emergency care, but some of that may be going away in the Fort Wayne area.

“We expect to see our lights and siren usage to go from about 77% down to about 40%,” said Joel Benz, the executive director of Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.

TRAA has decided to back off on using lights and sirens for calls that aren’t necessarily life-threatening, or in cases where urgency isn’t needed, without decreasing service.

“They have done 20 or 30 of these studies, and they can reduce their 911 lights and sirens response down to about 20% of their runs,” Benz said. “We really expect to see no change in the results, we’re going to provide the same level of care.”

But how do they determine how serious injuries at a call are?

That is the second part of TRAA’s response changes that will start on August 1.

Right now when you call 911 you get routed to city dispatch, who decides whether or not a fire truck is needed before passing the call off to TRAA.

Now TRAA will receive the call directly.

“Before, the city was basically trying to determine whether they had to send an engine on the call, so they would ask three questions before sending the call over to us,” Benz said. “Now we’re starting the narrative and they are listening in.”

The new ProQA questioning system TRAA will use looks to determine all the necessary info in just a few questions.

Benz says that it’s backed by science to understand each call.

The new four-part system will look to determine how serious a call is and label an emergency as either an A, B, C or D.

Specifically defining injuries will not only help TRAA prevent car accidents, but their hope is that they can further refine the care they provide.

“I really think from an EMS standpoint it is more of a holistic approach, let’s take care of people, not just let’s scoop you off the ground,” Benz said.