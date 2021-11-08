Toys stolen from Whitley County Toys for Tots warehouse recovered

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Toys stolen from a Toys for Tots of Whitley County warehouse have been recovered.

It was Saturday when the organization shared on its Facebook page that someone broke into its warehouse and stolen toys. The crime happened sometime “in the last two weeks,” the post said.

Toys for Tots asked for the public’s help to find the toys, but said it would not let the theft “ruin our Christmas spirit.”

“We’ve ran this program for 7 years with no issues of theft or any other problems,” the post said. “Our program is designed to help anyone in our community who needs it. We now have less toys for children in need and that is what upsets us the most.”

On Monday, Toys for Tots of Whitley County posted an update, or “some amazing news.” The organization said the toys had been recovered.

No other information was released.

“We are so grateful for the amazing outpouring from our community and those around us,” the update said. “We cannot begin to explain the relief we have that our items have been found. Thank you all for your help, your support, and your words of encouragement!

“Let’s continue to make this the best Christmas for all the kids we have to help this year!!!”