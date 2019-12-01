Toys still needed for Toys for Tots

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Every year around the holidays the U.S. Marine Corps gathers up the community to donate toys. The annual Toys for Tots campaign has already kicked off locally.

However, time is winding down for you to be able to donate. The campaign runs until December 7th.

Locations are set up throughout the area for you to donate new toys. They can be found in Allen, DeKalb, Steuben and Huntington counties. Click here to see the full list of locations.

Toys for Tots says they are in need of newborn-2 years old boys and girls toys, 7-14 year old boys and girls toys, and chapter books for kids ages 7-14.

If you would rather donate money, you can click here to do so.

Toys for Tots says their goal is to help all the children in need, to the point where they won’t have to collect toys anymore.