FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The local Toys for Tots program is asking for monetary donations to supplement the amount of toys they have received this holiday season.

“Although we are grateful for all the toy donations, we do need monetary donations to continue to run the program locally,” said Viviana Emert, the assistant coordinator for the Fort Wayne program.

Fort Wayne Toys for Tots Donation Page

The money will be used to buy toys for age groups that don’t receive as many presents, Emert said, explaining there has been a trend in donations for younger kids and not as many gifts that are geared toward teenagers.

This QR code is linked to the Fort Wayne Toys for Tots page for local monetary donations.