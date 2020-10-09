Toys for Tots preparing for 2020 collection season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne area Toys for Tots chapter has started preparations for Christmas collection.

While some Toys for Tots toy drives have already started around the country, Fort Wayne’s toy drive will start on Monday, November 2. Coordinator Donald Emert said they need the time between now and then to find businesses to put out collection boxes or hold other fundraisers for the causes as well as find around 20,000 square feet of space to store the toys.

Fort Wayne Toys for Tots handed out over 24,000 toys to over 6,500 children in 2019, and Emert said they are expecting to see a greater need this year because families are still feeling the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know a lot of families are under stress and we want to make sure that we can still help support, especially this year with COVID, so no family or no child, so to speak, can sit there at Christmas time without a toy,” said Emert, who is organizing the drive with his wife and assistant coordinator Viviana Emert.

Information on setting up collection boxes or donating to Fort Wayne Toys for Tots can be found on their website.