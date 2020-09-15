Tox Away Day set for Saturday, September 19

The City’s Solid Waste Department, along with the Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM), are offering another Tox Away Day on Saturday, September 19, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Allen County household hazardous waste facility, 2260 Carroll Road. Residents should enter off of Lima Road onto Ft. Recovery Road.

The Solid Waste Department will cover most of the cost of proper disposal with a small fee charged to those bringing in the products for disposal. Residents should bring cash or personal check to cover the disposal costs. Credit cards will not be accepted.

For the protection of residents and workers, this will be a drive-thru event only. As residents pull up, staff members with personal protective gloves and masks will accept the disposables and fees without anyone getting out of their vehicle.

Typical items for disposal include:

*Automotive products

*Batteries

*Fertilizers

*Fire extinguishers

*Fluorescent light bulbs

*Herbicides

*Household cleaners

*Mercury

*Paint

*Pesticides

*Pool chemicals

*Propane tanks

Fees by item:

Household Hazardous Waste: 0-25 pounds = $5 26-50 pounds = $10 Over 51 pounds = $1 per pound

Auto, ATV, Mower Battery: $2 a piece

Fire Extinguisher: $2 per item

Latex Paint: $1 per quart, $2 per gallon

Propane Tank: $1 per pound

Fluorescent 4 and 8 foot bulbs: 1-10 = $1 11-20 = $2



For more information visit: https://acwastewatcher.org/programs/household-hazardous-waste-disposal

This week will mark the fourth Tox-Away Saturday for this year. In the first three collection days, residents disposed of 22,832 pounds of household hazardous waste, including more than 2,715 gallons of latex paint, 942 lightbulbs and 677 pounds of batteries.

Upcoming Tox-Away Saturday Dates:

October 10, 2020

November 14, 2020