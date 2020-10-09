Tox-Away Day scheduled for Oct. 10

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department, along with the Allen County Department of Environmental Management, will offer another Tox-Away Day on Saturday, October 10th. It runs from 9:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. at the Allen County household hazardous waste facility, 2260 Carroll Road. Residents should enter off of Lima Road onto Ft. Recovery Road.

The Solid Waste Department will cover most of the cost of proper disposal, with a small fee charged to those bringing in items. Residents should take cash or personal check to cover the disposal costs. Credit cards will not be accepted.

For the protection of residents and workers, this will be a drive-through event only. As residents pull up, staff members with personal protective gloves and masks will accept the disposables and fees without anyone getting out of their vehicle.

Typical items for disposal include:

*Automotive products

*Batteries

*Fertilizers

*Fire extinguishers

*Fluorescent light bulbs

*Herbicides

*Household cleaners

*Mercury

*Paint

*Pesticides

*Pool chemicals

*Propane tanks

Fees by item:

Household Hazardous Waste:

0-25 pounds = $5

26-50 pounds = $10

Over 51 pounds = $1 per pound

Auto, ATV, Mower Battery: $2 a piece

Fire Extinguisher: $2 per item

Latex Paint: $1 per quart, $2 per gallon

Propane Tank: $1 per pound

Fluorescent 4 and 8 foot bulbs:

1-10 = $1

11-20 = $2

The next Tox-Away Saturday will be November 14, 2020.

For more information visit the Allen County Department of Environmental Management website.