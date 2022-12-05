Oakmont developer, Jeff Thomas, is proposed 74 townhomes to be built next to the Sonora subdivision, proposed in May.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Townhomes are the latest addition coming to housing development in northwest Fort Wayne.

This month, Oakmont Development Company II is proposing to build 74 townhomes on nearly 18 acres on Hathaway Road. The townhomes will be built just north of where Oakmont’s lead developer, Jeff Thomas, is building 322 homes on 165 acres off Bethel Road. Both developments are called Sonora.

The latest proposal is zoned agricultural as much of Huntertown, Perry and Eel River townships is. This proposal lands in Perry Township, one of the two fastest growing townships in the county. It is within Northwest Allen County Schools’ district, which is looking at expanding a middle school and Carroll High School to accommodate its growing enrollment. The high school is projected to grow by 500 students, but school officials say it’s near capacity right now.

In May, when the Sonora residential development was introduced, Thomas also proposed 57 more lots in Emrich Hills and seven in Cascata Estates, in developments off Shoaff Road, further north in Allen County.

Thomas is also busy in southwest Allen County. In May, he added 174 lots on an 83-acre parcel, 76 lots in Tiburon and 98 lots in Livingston Lakes Extended.