ST. JOE, Ind. (WANE) – The Town of St. Joe is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

“A water main on N. School St. has broke. Boil water advisory until further notice,” the town said on it’s Facebook page.

Residents are advised to boil water for at least 5 minutes and allow it to cool before drinking the water.

Authorities say they are working to fix it.