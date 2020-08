FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Shambaugh & Son has joined the 'Meters with a Mission' initiative to help raise money for GiGi's Playhouse.

Shambaugh & Son announced Friday that they will be joining other Fort Wayne area companies in the 'Meters with a Mission' initiative, powered by Greater Fort Wayne and facilitated by the City of Fort Wayne, according to the press release. The initiative repurposed old parking meters to help raise money for local non-profit organizations.