Town of LaGrange under boil water advisory

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – The Town of LaGrange is under a boil water advisory issued by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.

The boil water advisory is due to a water main break. Water department crews are currently working to repair the water main.

On a Facebook post, the Town of LaGrange said that the boil water advisory should last for 3 – 5 days Residents will be informed when tests show they no longer need to boil water.

Residents in the following areas are requested to boil water until further notice:

300 &400 BLOCKS OF NORTH DETROIT ST

100 BLOCK OF E LAKE ST

300 & 400 BLOCKS OF NORTH POPLAR ST

100 BLOCK OF EAST FACTORY ST

Any questions are to be directed to the LaGrange Town Hall at 260-463-3241.