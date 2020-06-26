Damage to DNA: Andrews goes to federal court over water

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The town of Andrews and more than 75 residents have filed suit over the town’s drinking water, which they claim was ruined by chemicals from United Technologies and a local gas station.

Federal court documents filed this week contend company employees have admitted to pouring powerful cleaning chemicals into the soil, down a drain and into 55-gallon drums, which were allowed to rust outside.

The local gas station is accused of letting petroleum products contaminate the air, soil, water and sewer system.

The 39 page lawsuit contends residents have suffered irreversible injury to their DNA and are now at an increased risk of developing cancer and other serious diseases.

They want the company to pay damages, clean the mess, fix the water supply and pay punitive fines.

WANE 15 has asked for comment from Raytheon, the new parent company of United Technologies, but has not heard back.

The company has until the end of the day Friday to respond in court.