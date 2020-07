FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A building on the northwest corner of downtown Fort Wayne was damaged Monday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Watershed Alliance building at 425 Van Buren St.

A dual-axle towing dolly became disconnected from a trailer on the roadway and rolled back into the building, police said.

No one was in the building at the time, and no injuries were reported.